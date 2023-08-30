Criminals to be forced to attend sentencing hearings after Lucy Letby calls
Criminals are to be made to attend their sentencing hearings in court, including by force if necessary, or face the prospect of longer in prison.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed plans to introduce a new law after calls from victims and families.
It follows the case of Lucy Letby, who refused to attend her sentencing for the murder of seven babies and attempted murder of six more.
Labour said the government had "dragged its feet", and called for a timeline.
No exact date has been given for the new law - but Mr Sunak said it would be brought in when Parliament resumes in the autumn.
The new rules give judges the power to order criminals to attend hearings, and custody officers will be able to use "reasonable force" to make offenders appear in the dock or via video link.
Those who do not appear for sentencing could also face an extra two years in jail if they ignore a judge's order - with the new penalties applying in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.
However judges can use their discretion in using the new power, the government said - for example not ordering offenders to attend in cases where they might cause disruption and distress victims.
The government said earlier this year that it was committed to changing the law to force criminals to be sentenced in person, after the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa all refused to stand in the dock.
Calls for a law change were renewed following the widespread outrage over Letby who stopped turning up in the dock towards the end of jury deliberations - and the government again reiterated it was looking to change the law.
Announcing the news on Wednesday, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: "Like many, I was appalled that people who have committed awful crimes somehow are able to take the coward's way out and not appear in court for their sentencing and to hear the impact that their crimes have had on the victim's families.
"I don't think that's right. That's why we're going to change the law so that courts could compel these offenders to be present for their sentencing and to hear the impact that their actions have had, but also, if necessary, to use reasonable force to bring those people to court, and also to add time on to their sentence if they don't appear.
"I think that's the right thing to do. People rightly expect criminals to face up to the consequences of their actions."
He was pictured on social media sitting with Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, who has campaigned for the change.
Labour's shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said it was disrespectful, offensive and "beyond cowardly" that criminals had been refusing to come to court.
"We called for new laws on this back in April last year - but the Conservatives have dragged their feet."
"This is the fourth time in over 18 months the government has promised action - and yet again they have failed to outline a proper timeline on when they will act."
Letby murdered seven babies and tried to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.
The 33-year-old received a rare whole life order, meaning she will spend the rest of her life in prison.
Many people, including the mother of two of Letby's victims, criticised her refusal to attend sentencing, calling it "just one final act of wickedness from a coward".