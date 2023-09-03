'No cash for repairs' and Labour tax pledge

Following up on last week's news about crumbling concrete in schools, the Guardian reports a briefing from the Treasury that schools would not receive additional funding for repairs, despite Jeremy Hunt earlier saying the government would spend the money needed to fix the issue. The paper says the chancellor is accused of "abandoning children disrupted by the concrete crisis in schools". The paper reports the briefing was that any funding to fix buildings "would come from the Department for Education's existing budget for buildings" and not from additional funds.