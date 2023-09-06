King's French language skills to boost state visit
- Published
King Charles will be deploying his French language skills when he addresses France's Senate on a royal state visit later this month.
Earlier this year the King won over an audience of politicians in Berlin when he delivered much of his speech to the Reichstag in German.
This is a rescheduled trip, after the initial plans were cancelled because of street protests over pensions.
The King will attend events in Paris and Bordeaux, says Buckingham Palace.
This three-day trip to France, from 20 to 23 September, was originally intended to be the symbolic first state visit for King Charles and Queen Camilla, prioritising the need to strengthen European ties that had been frayed by Brexit.
But that was overtaken by events in March, when demonstrations over pension changes made it impossible to go ahead, particularly when rioters set fire to one of the planned venues.
At present there are not understood to be concerns about disruptions, which had been aimed at French politicians rather than the state visit.
The rearranged dates will now overlap with the Rugby World Cup, and it is expected that there could be photo-opportunity meetings with sports stars.
Such state visits are carried out on the advice of the government and the intention is to reinforce the close business, cultural and military ties with France, including support for Ukraine.
There will be a full ceremonial agenda, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, with events in Paris at the Arc de Triomphe, the Elysee Palace and a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.
The King, on his 35th official visit to France, will become the first British monarch to speak in the Senate to members of both houses of the French parliament.
If he follows the example of his speech to the Reichstag, there will be a charm offensive with multilingual cultural references and jokes, this time delivered in the interests of the entente cordiale.
The German trip, which became the King's inaugural state visit, was seen as a diplomatic success, and a Foreign Office spokesperson said such trips produced a positive impact on trade.
Queen Camilla, reflecting her interest in writing, will launch a Franco-British literary prize during the stay.
While the Paris events will focus on formalities, the trip to Bordeaux will address interests in the environment and tackling climate change.
This will include meeting emergency workers who helped to tackle wildfires and a trip to an organic vineyard.
"The state visit will celebrate Britain's relationship with France, marking our shared histories, culture and values," said Chris Fitzgerald, the King's deputy private secretary.