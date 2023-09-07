Escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife still on the run
A manhunt is continuing for terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife, more than 24 hours after he escaped from prison.
The 21-year-old ex-soldier escaped from Wandsworth prison in south London on Wednesday morning. He was wearing his prison-issue cooks uniform including red and white checked trousers.
It is believed he managed to exit the prison grounds by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery van.
His escape led to heightened security at airports and ports around the UK.
Questions are now being asked over longstanding issues at Wandsworth prison - one of the country's most overcrowded jails.
Along with his distinctive trousers, he was wearing a prison issue white T-shirt and brown steel toe cap boots when he allegedly strapped himself to the underside of a van that was leaving the prison.
He joined the Army in 2019 and had been based at the MoD Stafford - also known as Beacon Barracks - when he disappeared on 2 January after an alleged bomb hoax. He was arrested a few weeks later, on 26 January.
Following a court appearance two days later, Mr Khalife was held at Belmarsh Prison before being transferred to Wandsworth.
He is due to appear in court on 13 November to stand trial in relation to terrorism and Official Secrets Act offences, including preparing an act of terrorism and collecting information useful to an enemy.
A previous court appearance heard he "elicited" personal information about soldiers from the Ministry of Defence Joint Personnel Administration System which was "likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism" in 2021.
At an earlier court appearance at the Old Bailey in July, he denied the charges against him.
Police have said that while he presents a low-risk to the public, anyone who spots Mr Khalife should call 999 and not approach him directly if they believe they have seen him.
But there are concerns that Mr Khalife might be looking to flee the country.
Cdr Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, confirmed all police forces and UK border points had been put on notice.
The Port of Dover as well as airports around the country saw longer queues and delays due to increased checks, although the search is being focused in London.
On Thursday, Kent Police confirmed junctions eight and nine of the M20 were temporarily shut due to the enhanced security checks - and to allow freight heading for mainland Europe to queue on the empty section of the motorway.
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC that Wandsworth prison - which for the last few years has held 60-80% more prisoners than it was designed for - has long been known for its overcrowding and staffing issues, and that Mr Khalife's escape shows "there has been a failure" which requires a "full investigation and answers from ministers".
"Any government has to make sure national security is taken immensely seriously and ministers need to respond to warnings that are given to them," Ms Cooper said.
Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan said the government's "top priority" is to find Mr Khalife and that the government is "tackling" the overcrowding issue with a 20% increase in the number of frontline prison officers over the last year.
Ms Donelan also said there were questions to answer over the decision to hold Mr Khalife at the Category B prison like Wandsworth, instead of a high-security Category A prison such as Belmarsh.