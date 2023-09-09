Two men arrested under Official Secrets Act - Met Police
- Published
Two men have been arrested under the Official Secrets Act, the Met Police has confirmed.
The Sunday Times reported that one of the men, in his 20s, is a parliamentary researcher accused of spying for China.
It is reported he had links to several Tory MPs, including security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns.
He and another man in his 30s were arrested in March, the Met said, with three addresses searched by police.
Several government sources declined to comment on security matters.
The Met said: "A man in his 30s was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his 20s was arrested at an address in Edinburgh.
"Searches were also carried out at both the residential properties, as well as at a third address in east London."
Both men were taken to a south London police station, and were subsequently released on police bail until a date in early October, they said.
The Met's Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, is investigating.
It is reported the researcher had access to Mr Tugendhat before he became security minister in September last year.
Conservative MP Alicia Kearns declined to comment, adding: "While I recognise the public interest, we all have a duty to ensure any work of the authorities is not jeopardised."