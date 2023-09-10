'Chinese spy arrest' and 'hell on earth' after quake
- Published
The recapture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife makes the lead for many of Sunday's front pages, including The Sunday Telegraph which reports that he "laughed" after being arrested. The 21-year-old was detained in Northolt, north-west London, after a four day search. The paper carries a full report of Mr Khalife's apprehension, including quotes from an eyewitness who claimed to have seen his reaction after being caught by police.
Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.