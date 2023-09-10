'Hostile act in Parliament' and dog 'terror on streets'

Many of Monday's front pages follow up on the arrest of a researcher who was working in Parliament, amid claims he was spying for China. Police have confirmed two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s, were arrested under the Official Secrets Act in March. The Daily Mail leads on condemnation from MPs of a "hostile act in the heart of Parliament". The quote comes from Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who told the paper China "sees Britain as a 'soft option'".