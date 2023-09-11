Daniel Khalife: Terror suspect may have used bed-sheet to escape, court hears
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife may have used bed-sheets in his escape from Wandsworth prison, a court hearing has been told.
The ex-soldier, 21, attended Westminster Magistrates' Court after four days on the run last week.
He was arrested in Northolt in London on Saturday. He is accused of escaping from lawful custody.
Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram remanded him in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 29 September.
Mr Khalife is accused of escaping on 6 September while on remand at HMP Wandsworth by strapping himself under a food delivery truck using a material which was "made from bedsheets with clips at each end".
Mr Khalife, wearing a police-issued tracksuit, only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during the eight-minute hearing. His address was given as "of no fixed abode".
He was brought to court in an armoured police van accompanied by two unmarked cars.
In the dock he was accompanied by two police officers and one dock officer.
His barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC said there was no indication of plea at this stage.
Mr Khalife was in Wandsworth prison awaiting trial on charges of allegedly obtaining information useful to the enemy, eliciting information about members of the armed forces contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000, and perpetrating a bomb hoax.
Prosecutor Thomas Williams said the trial on those charges had been due to start on 13 November.
Additional reporting Andre Rhoden-Paul