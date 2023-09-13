Sara Sharif: Three relatives arrested over her murder
- Published
The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif, 10, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after returning to the UK from Pakistan.
Urfan Sharif, 41, his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, were arrested at Gatwick Airport at around 19:45 BST after disembarking a flight from Dubai.
Police said three people were in custody and would be interviewed.
Sara's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August.
The three adults, who lived with her, left the UK for Pakistan the day before police found Sara's body.
A post-mortem examination found she had sustained multiple and extensive injuries.
Sara's mother has been informed of the latest developments, police said.
The flight landed at London Gatwick just before 19:30 BST on Wednesday evening, five weeks after the trio left the UK.
A group of people - thought to be police officers - could be seen boarding the plane. Two police cars and three vans later left the terminal with blue lights flashing.
Sara's father, his wife and his brother had flown to Dubai from an airport at Sialkot, in the Punjab province, early on Wednesday morning.