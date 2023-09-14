Relatives charged with murder of Sara Sharif
The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been charged with the murder of the 10-year-old girl.
Sara's body was found at her family home in Woking on 10 August.
The three adults were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick airport after returning to the UK from Pakistan.
Surrey Police force say they have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
The force says Sara's mother, Olga Sharif, has been informed of this latest development and she is being supported by specialist officers.
