Newspaper headlines: XL bully ban and 'Murdoch team told Sunak not to quit'
A number of Saturday's papers focus on developments around the American bully XL dog, which prime minister Rishi Sunak has announced will be banned following the death of a man in a suspected attack. The Daily Express leads its story on Ian Price, the victim of the suspected attack, describing him as a "hero dad" who died while protecting his elderly mother.
