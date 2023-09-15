Newspaper headlines: XL bully ban and 'Murdoch team told Sunak not to quit'

Image caption,

The lead image on the front page of the Guardian is also of an American XL bully dog, although the paper's main story is about calls by health campaigners and charities for a mass campaign to be conducted to curb "unhealthy living". It reports that the World Cancer Research Fund has called for campaigns, including "tough messages" mirroring those on cigarette packages, to be used to tackle "a widespread lack of awareness that alcohol and being overweight are both major causes of cancer".