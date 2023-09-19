Why do rape and sexual assault victims find it hard to go straight to police?

The National Police Chiefs Council says every police force in England and Wales is signed up to Operation Soteria - a programme aimed at transforming how rape and sexual offences are investigated.It is urging victims to come forward to police, or speak to independent specialist services such as sexual assault referral centres, if they do not feel comfortable doing so. Chief Constable Sarah Crew, lead for rape and adult sexual offences, says: "Your report will be treated sensitively and we will listen and investigate with respect and empathy."