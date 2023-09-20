Petrol car ban delay and Starmer to reject EU plan

Image caption,

Crispin Odey, founder of Odey Asset Management, urged a woman he had groped to play down the incident in evidence handed to the financial regulator, according to the Financial Times. The paper says that the woman said she was assaulted while working at the hedge fund in 2005, and that Odey later confessed to the incident but said that, at the time, he had just come back from undergoing a dental procedure and was under heavy medication. The woman told the firm's lawyers about the incident during an internal inquiry in 2021, the findings of which were later shared with the Financial Conduct Authority.