'Army on standby' after armed officers down guns
- Published
Several papers on Monday focus on the news that the Army is on standby after a number of armed Met Police officers turned in their weapons in response to a colleague being charged with murder. The Times reports that while soldiers will be able to provide "routine counter-terrorism contingency support" in London, they will not be stepping in to perform tasks such as policing criminal gangs.
Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.