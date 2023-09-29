Sycamore Gap: 'We are devastated - it's so sad to see the tree gone' Published 38 minutes ago

People from around the world have been paying tribute to one of the UK's most famous trees, which officials believe was deliberately cut down on Wednesday.

The tree at Sycamore Gap, beside Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was believed to be about 300 years old.

It grew in a natural dip in the landscape and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.

'We are likely the last few people to see it'

Image source, Imogen Potter

Imogen Potter and her family were amongst the last people to see the tree when they walked to it on Wednesday.

She and her family hiked to Sycamore Gap to mark her mother's 60th birthday.

"We all woke up yesterday morning shocked and saddened by the news and felt strange that we are likely the last few people to see this natural beauty," Imogen says.

"If we had gone on the walk on the last day of our trip it would have been very different. We are all very shocked and seeing the news is quite surreal."

'Such a special place'

Image source, Katharine Barton

"It was our first visit to north-east England, we took a trip to Hadrian's Wall with our son and dog," says Katahrine Barton.

"Of course, like millions, we were familiar with this tree having been made so famous by Kevin Costner! Standing alone in such a special place, steeped in history amongst the stones of Hadrian's Wall made it particularly special."

'We haven't lost another tree but a symbol'

Image source, Kris Hodgetts

Kris Hodgetts has shared pictures he took of Sycamore Gap during his last night-time visit.

"When I saw the news yesterday morning I thought it was a Photoshop hoax," says Kris.

"We haven't just lost another tree but a symbol of something natural in its perfect form which can't be replaced by a statue or a memorial."

'Our family used to walk there - it's a loss'

Image source, Miles Couarge

Miles Courage lives in Hampshire and had a family reunion at the Sycamore Gap tree last year.

"We grew up in Northumberland and I am one of four siblings. When we get together at Christmas and half term we often go there.

"It is such a memorable and cool tree in an amazing location and is unique. I also had a photo in 1992 with friends in the tree and now the next generation can't do that. It's a loss."

'So sad to see it gone'

Image source, George Richford Image caption, George's partner Tiggy Brearley in front of the Sycamore Gap tree in August

George Richford says seeing the tree on a wild and stormy day recently was a "wonderful moment".

"I took the photos of this just over a month ago at Sycamore Gap on a wild and stormy day. It was just astonishing. I was exhausted, it was a wonderful moment.

"My partner and I were walking the stretch of Hadrian's Wall. We are devastated to see it gone. It was less than month ago and it's so sad to see it gone now."

'A place where truly one could be set free'

Harriet Robinson was moved to write a poem in tribute to the tree and its "wonderful location".

There once was a lonesome tree

Which stood for over 400 years witnessing a personal history

Far outliving a human life - yet providing comfort and shelter for many and me

A place where truly one could be set free

Looking up in awe at its majesty

Image source, Harriet Robinson Image caption, Harriet took this picture in June 2021