'More Ukraine support' and 'Tory conference looms'
- Published
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has told the Sunday Telegraph he is considering new forms of support for Ukraine. The government is looking at the possibility of sending armed forces personnel to Ukraine for the first time to train their counterparts on home soil, provide naval support to protect commercial vessels in the Black Sea, and is encouraging British arms firms to set up factories in Ukraine, the paper says.
