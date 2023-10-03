Braverman's migration 'hurricane warning' and 'Beckham Netflix shock'
Images of Home Secretary Suella Braverman giving her speech at the Conservative Party Conference are littered across many of Wednesday's front pages - including the Financial Times. In it she claimed a "hurricane" of migrants is set to enter the UK, which the paper sums up with the headline "hurricane warning". Its main story, though, is about a 16-year peak in the 30-year US yield, which reached 4.91% on Tuesday for the first time since 2007.