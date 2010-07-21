Image caption Police fear Tobin is responsible for more than three murders

A builder who carried out renovations at one of serial killer Peter Tobin's former homes has contacted Sussex Police.

The workman helped convert the former Seafront Hotel in Marine Parade, Brighton, into bedsit flats in 1992.

Former handyman Tobin, 63, who killed Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol, worked there during the 1980s.

Sussex Police said the builder handed over plans of the original layout to aid officers searching for bodies.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "As a result of a media appeal made last week... a builder has now met with police and visited the search site to assist police search advisors with the layout of the property before the conversion.

Test trenches

"Work to excavate a well in the garden will commence today and it is anticipated that archaeologists from University College London and Home Office scientists will use ground-penetrating radar within the property later this week."

She added: "Police would still like to hear from anyone with information about this address during the late 1980s or about Peter Tobin, who lived in Brighton and Hove on and off during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s."

Test trenches were dug in the garden of the property for soil sample analysis last week.

Sussex Police switched the focus of its excavations to 152-154 Marine Parade after it concluded a nine-day dig at another former home of Tobin in Station Road, Portslade.

Nationwide investigation

Image caption Officers have been searching the garden of a Brighton property where Tobin lived in the 1980s

Officers said following extensive searches of the garden, ground floor and basement they were "fully satisfied" the property was not linked to any criminality in regard to Tobin.

The operation is part of a nationwide investigation, called Anagram, to see if Tobin, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, is responsible for other murders.

He was told in December 2009 he would never be freed from prison when he was sentenced for strangling 18-year-old Miss McNicol.

Tobin was already serving life terms for the murders of Miss Hamilton, 15, and 23-year-old Miss Kluk, a Polish student whom he killed in Glasgow in September 2006.

In 2007, detectives discovered the remains of Miss Hamilton, from Bathgate, near Edinburgh, and Miss McNicol, from Tillingham in Essex, buried in the garden of a house in Margate, Kent, to which Tobin had moved in March 1991.