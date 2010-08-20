Six men charged over iPhone fraud

Image caption One of the men arrested during raids by City of London Police

A gang accused of being involved in a multi-million pound international iPhone scam have been charged with fraud.

The suspects were arrested by City of London police during raids in London, Essex, Birmingham and Middlesbrough.

They are accused of defrauding mobile phone network providers in a premium phone line scam worth £4.5m.

Five of the men are charged with conspiracy to defraud. All six will appear at City of London Magistrates.

More than 900 iPhones were bought under false names and used to dial £10-a-minute lines around the clock, leaving the companies to pick up the bill.

Conspirators were accused of setting up a network of front companies to launder the profits and conceal their identities.

Mohammed Butt, 47, of Forest Gate, east London; Abrar Arshad, 35, of Essex; Loretta Charlton, 21, of Walsall; Niklil Jamsandekar, 32, of West Ham, east London; and Abioloa Salami, 29, of Birmingham, were charged with conspiracy to defraud.

The five were also charged with conspiracy to conceal £4.5 million in illegal profits between January and August this year.

A sixth man, Ade Deji James, 24, of Birmingham, was charged with possessing a sim card, letters and other confidential information for use in fraud.

Three other men remain on police bail and two others are being interviewed by police.