Clegg stages meeting with voters in Bristol
- 21 August 2010
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has been staging a question and answer session in Bristol.
The event is the latest in a series of public meetings which he is holding around Britain.
Mr Clegg, who is standing in for Prime Minister David Cameron who is on holiday, met 300 invited voters from the city.
Questions raised included concerns about gun crime, public funding cuts and the coalition government.