Image caption Smith has a scar above his left eye

Police are searching for a 40-year-old man who has absconded from Leyhill open prison in South Gloucestershire.

Jason Smith, who was jailed for six years and nine months for burglary, was last seen at Leyhill on Friday morning.

Police say Smith has links with Dorset, Devon, Cornwall, Nottingham, Manchester, Derby, London and the Home Counties and may be travelling there.

He is described as white, of medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes with a scar above his left eye.

"Anyone seeing an absconded prisoner should not approach them but call police immediately on 999," the police spokesman said.

HM Prison Service said more than 96% of prisoners who absconded were recaptured and returned to custody.

"On recapture the prisoner is returned to a closed prison," a HM Prison Service spokesman said.