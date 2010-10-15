A man from Tyneside has admitted killing his friend while they were testing out a stab-proof vest.

David Baxter, 31, of Newcastle, changed his plea to guilty at the city's crown court, having previously denied manslaughter.

He now faces jail after the court heard 18-year-old Christopher Baker, from Seaham, in County Durham, suffered fatal stab wounds in April.

Baxter was remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing next month.

At a previous hearing, the prosecution alleged the teenager's death in Seaham was not a tragic accident but had been caused by "stupidity".

However, the defence said it intended to argue it had been due to "horseplay".

The case had been listed for a trial next month but Baxter entered a new plea on Friday.

Judge David Hodson said: "Sentence in your case will be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

"All sentencing options are open, but you must appreciate a custodial sentence is the most likely outcome."