A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was involved in a crash with a lorry in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said the man suffered fatal injuries after his Kawasaki motorbike collided with the vehicle near the A264/A23 link road in Crawley.

The force said he was released from underneath the vehicle by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said it was too early to say if the incident, which happed at 0510 GMT on Wednesday, was weather related.

The lorry driver, a 58-year-old man from Kent, suffered shock but was unhurt.

Sussex Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers.