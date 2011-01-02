Fare rises for Tyne and Wear Metro passengers
Some passengers on the Tyne and Wear Metro will be paying more for their tickets.
A revised Metro fare structure has now come into force and is the first increase in two years.
Child fares have been capped, but all other ticket prices have risen and a number of tickets have been removed to try to simplify the system.
Metro operator Nexus said the changes were needed to offset higher running costs and budget pressures.
Adult single tickets have gone up from £1.40 to £1.50 and the annual MetroSaver, which can be used for unlimited travel, has risen from £450 to £475.
Passengers who renew season tickets online will not see an increase.
Student tickets have also risen although again not for those who renew them online.
All return tickets have been removed and replaced by DaySaver tickets.
New ticket machines, ticket barriers and smartcard technology are due to be introduced across the network in a £23m investment programme.