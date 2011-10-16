County Durham CCTV: Views sought on camera locations
People living across County Durham are being asked for their views on the location of CCTV cameras.
The county council is reviewing where cameras are sited, to determine whether they are in the best places to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.
Cameras that do not provide operational value could be removed.
But there are proposals to deploy a stock of non-permanent equipment that could be moved and re-sited in response to changing needs.
A public consultation is under way and will run until 30 November.
Councillor Lucy Hovvels, cabinet member for safer and healthier communities, said: "While this means we will be getting rid of those units that do not provide value for money, we will be retaining all operationally important cameras, with town centres and vulnerable areas of public space still being the focus of our activity."