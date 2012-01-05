England

Two Wiltshire and Gloucestershire hospital wards reopen

  • 5 January 2012

Two wards at hospitals in the West have reopened after being closed due to the winter vomiting bug norovirus.

Saturn Ward at Swindon's Great Western Hospital is open again, as is Ward 6B at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Cheltenham General Hospital, which has barred visitors from all wards, will not reopen until at least Monday of next week.

Earlier an NHS spokesman said there were some exceptions, including people visiting on compassionate grounds.

