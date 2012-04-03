Woman held over Ewell pensioner death
- Published
A 37-year-old woman from West Kensington in London has been arrested after the body of a man was found at his Surrey home in February.
Winston Fernandez, 69, who had been dead for at least a week before his body was found, had been using escort agencies, Surrey Police said.
There had been no signs of forced entry at Mr Fernandez's home in Longdown Lane North in Ewell.
The woman was arrested at her home on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Police also executed warrants at two addresses in north west London and two addresses in Hertfordshire as part of their investigation.
Escort agencies
The 69-year-old died from multiple injuries but they were not caused by a weapon, a post-mortem test showed.
Surrey Police said that in the months before Mr Fernandez's death, he had been using a number of escort agencies and they believe he had been visited by women employed by these agencies at his home.
Detectives are asking for any drivers, taxi drivers, or anyone connected to the escort industry who might have been to Mr Fernandez's address in late 2011 or early 2012 to contact them.
They said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was at the address or may have picked someone up from the address on the evening of 16 January or early on 17 January.
Surrey Police had earlier referred the case to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) as the force had been in contact with Mr Fernandez earlier in 2012.
The IPCC considered the case and referred it back to Surrey Police to investigate.