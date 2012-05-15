One pound fish song an internet smash

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript to play.

"Come on ladies, come on ladies, one pound fish... Have a have a look, one pound fish!"

The words to a catchy tune pulling in customers to a fish stall in Queen's Market in East London, not far from the Olympic Stadium.

The man behind the song is Muhammad Shahid Nazir who decided to sing about his wares rather than shout like the other market traders.

Within a month of him singing the fish ditty he became an internet sensation, notching up well over one million hits on Youtube and being approached by a record label.

People from as far as Newcastle and Manchester have come to see him after viewing him on social network sites.

R&B version

For Shahid, the sudden fame has been overwhelming.

"I feel very good and can't believe everyone is singing the song. It's become famous.

Continue reading the main story “ Start Quote It got people's attention and drew them to the stall to buy fish” End Quote Muhammad Shahid Nazir

"People want my autograph and they take photographs as well as make videos of me."

"West Ham football supporters often stop here and tell me they've come to hear me sing as well as watch the match.

"Once a head teacher told me that his whole school is singing the one pound fish song."

The song has inspired American boy band Mindless Behaviour, who have toured with Justin Bieber. Their R&B version has attracted 90,000 views online.

And British singer Alesha Dixon has added her own twist to the song.

'Buy fish'

Shahid said: "I used to sing religious songs in my school when I was younger, especially during Assembly. I also enjoyed Bollywood songs and Punjabi tunes."

The 30 year old was born in Pattoki, near Lahore in Pakistan. He used to work for a transport company and has a wife and two young children.

About a year ago he left his home town to come to England and got a job in the market - first at an "everything for a pound" stall before he started selling fish three months ago.

"I'd been doing the job for just a week before I decided to sing the song which I made up myself. I soon realised it got people's attention and drew them to the stall to buy fish."

Shahid's goal is to become a professional singer. He has auditioned for X-Factor 2012, and is in talks with a record label.

"My mother prays for me and encourages me to pursue my dream of becoming a singer. Singing has always been my childhood hobby and I want to make a career out of it."

But for the moment he says he is just "keeping his bream alive".

You can hear more on Asian Network Reports on the BBC Asian Network