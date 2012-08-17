Two men were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Chester, police have confirmed.

The men - one from north Wales and a second from Surrey - were on board the aircraft which came down on farmland near the village of Churton.

Police said staff at Hawarden Airport in Flintshire, north Wales, reported the plane missing on Thursday night. There are no other reported casualties.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating.

Next of kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place.

An AAIB spokesman said one of its teams had started the investigation into the cause of the crash of the Piper PA-38-112 Tomahawk.

'Fatal injuries'

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Chapel Lane, Aldford, after reports that a light aircraft had crashed.

A spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Chester went to the scene and found a two-seater plane had crashed into a field.

"Police and paramedics were also on the scene and firefighters assisted them in gaining access to the aircraft which contained two men.

"Sadly the two men on board the aircraft sustained fatal injuries," the spokesman added.