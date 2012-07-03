Image copyright Other Image caption The trains will travel at speeds of up to 250mph along the rail link

North Warwickshire Borough Council's leader has called HS2 a "burden" after a local MP claimed a proposed extension would come through the area.

MP Dan Byles said the £33bn high-speed rail link's second-phase spur for Leeds would follow the M42 corridor.

Councillor Mick Stanley wants clarity from Transport Secretary Justine Greening about the planned route.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said detailed plans for phase two would not be published yet.

Mr Byles, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, said the company behind the project confirmed the location of the spur to him at a recent forum he chaired in his constituency.

'Hanging over heads'

He said it would be near Water Orton, which is already set to be affected by phase one between London and Birmingham.

Mr Stanley, from the Labour-led authority, said: "It's no good having this hanging over our heads for some time.

"If there's going to be a Y-route following the M42 it could affect Kingsbury, Polesworth, Newton Regis and Austrey on top of the adverse effect in Gilson, Water Orton and Coleshill.

"North Warwickshire is carrying a big burden on HS2."

The initial phase of HS2 is due to start operating in 2026.

An HS2 Ltd spokeswoman said: "During a recent HS2 community forum held in Coleshill, we provided details of the area proposed for the junction towards Leeds.

"We did not discuss any details of where the line would run from this junction to Leeds.

"The route to Leeds will be published when the Government announces its proposals for Phase 2 of HS2 this Autumn."