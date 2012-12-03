Surrey man jailed over Olympics ticket fraud offences
- Published
A 45-year-old man from Surrey has been jailed for fraud offences linked to the sale of Olympics tickets.
Simon Maxwell, of Mountview Road, Walton on Thames, pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy to commit fraud.
The judge at Kingston Magistrates' Court ordered that a third charge should lie on file.
He was sentenced to five years in jail for the first charge, and 30 months for the second charge, to run concurrently, at the hearing on 16 November.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.