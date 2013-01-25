Image copyright Other Image caption Trains would be able to travel at speeds up to 250mph (400km/h)

A proposed high-speed railway line through the East Midlands could hit 6,000 freight jobs, the leader of Leicestershire County Council has said.

The second phase of the HS2 route would see the line split near Birmingham, with the eastern branch heading towards Nottingham and Derby.

The line would pass under East Midlands Airport to a new regional station.

Councillor Nicholas Rushton said the route could hit plans for a new freight hub - close to the airport.

He said the rail freight land earmarked for development would be needed for the route.

Mr Rushton said he did not think it would be possible for both schemes to get the go ahead.

The high-speed line would allow trains to travel at 250mph (400km/h) - significantly reducing journey times.

The western branch of the route would run via Crewe and on to Manchester.

A consultation is expected to take place after details of the route are officially announced next week.