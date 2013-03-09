CCTV appeal over armed betting shop raids
CCTV images of a man wanted for a series of armed robberies in Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire, West Sussex and Leicestershire have been released by police.
The most recent robbery took place at Ladbrokes in Gipsy Lane, Leicester, on Wednesday.
Police said the man threatened staff with a gun and ordered them to hand over cash.
The man is believed to have been wearing dark clothing.
Officers have connected the man with offences in Wellingborough, Northampton, Crawley, Kettering and Harpenden.
Det Insp Mark Pattison, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "Thankfully, no-one was hurt in any of these incidents, however they have been extremely traumatic for the cashiers and the businesses have lost money.
"We are working closely with the other forces where we believe the offences have been committed by the same man and are confident that someone has information that can help."