Patrol increase on Newcastle to Carlisle rail services
- Published
Police patrols are to be increased on rail services between Newcastle to Carlisle.
British Transport Police (BTP) said extra patrols had been put in place on the 19:24 and 21:18 GMT services on Saturdays.
It said there had been an increase in anti-social behaviour on the services.
Officers will oversee the departures at Newcastle's central station and will also travel on the trains to prevent disruption during the journey.
The 21.18 service has been designated as a "dry train", meaning alcohol will not be allowed on-board, BTP said.
Sgt Jim Walsh said: "The majority of issues we are seeing on board highlight alcohol as the main causal factor.
"Anyone who is deemed to have consumed too much alcohol or who causes disruption at the station will not be allowed on board.
"Similarly, anyone who is seen drinking alcohol on the train will be reported and removed from the service at the next station."