Image copyright PA Image caption The government said the line would create 10,000 jobs in the region

Derby City Council plans to put forward proposals to have the HS2 rail route run through Derby instead of Toton in Nottinghamshire.

The Labour-led authority said that the high-speed line should go through Swadlincote, Derby and near Belper.

Council leader Paul Bayliss said it would bring millions of pounds and thousands of jobs to the city.

Mr Bayliss added that a line through Derby would be shorter and therefore cheaper to construct.

"It's not a secret we've been looking at HS2 having a station in Derby rather in some place called Toton," said the councillor.

"The official consultation period opens later this month and we are in the process of putting together our case.

"There are a number of issues we need to address and unpick.

"We were surprised when they [HS2] made their decision earlier this year because we'd seen a previous presentation showing the station actually located in Derby."

Nottingham City Council said it would prepare a study as to why Toton would be the best option.

The government said it expected 19,700 jobs to be created as a direct result of the stations in Leeds, Sheffield and Toton.

About 100,000 jobs are expected to be created nationally and 10,000 construction workers will be employed to complete the project.

The government claimed passengers would be able to travel from Toton to London in 51 minutes and Birmingham in 19 minutes.