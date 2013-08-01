Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The song features Yorkshire-born celebrities including Brian Blessed and Lesley Garrett.

Actor Brian Blessed has performed a rap on a new version of On Ilkla Moor Baht 'At.

He joined opera singer Lesley Garrett in recording an updated version of the traditional folk song to mark Yorkshire Day.

The song, which translates as "On Ilkley Moor without a hat", is regarded as the county's unofficial anthem.

Producer Eliot Kennedy said the "gorgeous" song had been given a "modern twist".

On Ilkla Moor Baht 'At was first published in 1916 and probably originated in West Yorkshire during the latter half of the 19th Century.

Yorkshire Declaration Image copyright (C) British Broadcasting Corporation Image caption The official Yorkshire Flag was first unfurled in 2008 "I, (name), being a resident of the [West/North/East] Riding of Yorkshire [or City of York] declare: That Yorkshire is three Ridings and the City of York, with these Boundaries of 1138 years standing; That the address of all places in these Ridings is Yorkshire; That all persons born therein or resident therein and loyal to the Ridings are Yorkshiremen and women; That any person or corporate body which deliberately ignores or denies the aforementioned shall forfeit all claim to Yorkshire status. These declarations made this Yorkshire Day [year]. God Save the Queen!"

Mr Kennedy, artistic producer on ITV's The X-Factor, said: "When you get down to it, it's actually a beautiful song - a gorgeous folk song that you can't help but sing along to.

"It's been in my head all the time since we started this project. I hope this version with a modern twist will take it to a new, younger audience."

Yorkshire Day was created in 1975 by the Yorkshire Ridings Society after the abolition of the three traditional "ridings" in the local government reorganisation of 1974.

Roger Sewell, chairman of the Yorkshire Ridings Society, said pride in being from Yorkshire was an "instinctive thing" to those born in the area.

Each year members of the society read a declaration at four of the Bars, or gates, into York.

Towns and cities across Yorkshire hold their own celebrations and a regional one is being held over four days in Skipton in North Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire Flag, a white rose on a blue background, will be flown across the region.