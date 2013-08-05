Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paul Gascoigne was surrounded by a media scrum as he arrived at court

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been fined £1,000 for assaulting a railway security guard and being drunk and disorderly.

Appearing before magistrates in Stevenage, he admitted attacking Jack Sherrington at the Hertfordshire town's railway station on 4 July.

Assault charges relating to his ex-wife Sheryl Gascoigne, 47, were withdrawn.

The attack on Mr Sherrington took place weeks after the ex-Newcastle, Tottenham and Rangers star left rehab in the US.

The 46-year-old former footballer, who has battled alcoholism for many years, was treated at a clinic in Arizona.

He was travelling from Newcastle to London King's Cross after visiting his sick father, but got off the train at Stevenage.

Abusive behaviour

The court heard Mr Sherrington tried to come to Gascoigne's aid after he noticed him staggering towards the railway tracks.

Staff at the station noticed he was drunk and tried to help Gascoigne by putting him in a wheelchair, but he became abusive towards Mr Sherrington, prosecutor Elaine McMillan said.

She said Gascoigne grabbed hold of Mr Sherrington in the neck area in an assault which lasted a few seconds.

The security guard did not suffer any injuries. The court ordered the former footballer to pay £100 in compensation to Mr Sherrington.

Gascoigne's lawyer, Gavin Harris, said he had only consumed a small amount of alcohol due to a "combination of stress caused by worry for his father and acute pain from a hip operation six weeks previously".

As the ex-footballer had not drunk alcohol for a significant period of time, the effects were stronger than would have otherwise been the case, Mr Harris added.

'Publicly apologise'

The court heard Gascoigne's ex-wife Sheryl and his children were called to the station and his 17-year-old son became "distressed".

Gascoigne was originally charged with two counts of assault, one involving his ex-wife, but that charged was dropped.

Magistrates also heard he was receiving "one-to-one" treatment for his alcoholism,

Mr Harris said the former footballer was "remorseful".

In a statement read outside court, Mr Harris said Gascoigne wanted to "publicly apologise for his actions that evening".

"He now wishes to be left alone to carry on with his recovery," Mr Harris added.

Mr Sherrington, from Peterborough, said he "fully accepted" Gascoigne's apology.

In a statement, he said: "In differing ways this has not been easy for either of us and I sincerely hope he gets the help that he needs in the future.

"I now consider this matter closed."