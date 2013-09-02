Essex prisoner Shane Barnbrook arrested after going on the run
- Published
A prisoner sought by police for breaching the terms of his licence within a day of being released has been found and arrested in Essex.
Shane Barnbrook, 28, was released from a Suffolk prison on Friday and was captured by police in Westcliff on Sunday.
Under his licence he was to live at a hostel in Ipswich but did not turn up.
Barnbrook was jailed in April for breaching a suspended sentence in connection with previous offences.
