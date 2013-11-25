Image caption Andrea Waldeck was arrested in Indonesia's second largest city, Surabaya

A British woman who admitted trafficking 1.4kg (3lb) of crystal methamphetamine into Indonesia will learn her fate next month.

Andrea Waldeck, from Gloucestershire, was arrested in her hotel room in Surabaya, East Java, in April.

At a court hearing the former PCSO was told prosecutors were not ready to deliver their sentence.

The 43-year-old, who could face the death penalty, is due back in court on 2 December.

Waldeck had previously told a court she had been coerced into bringing the drugs from China.

Gloucestershire Police said the former community support officer, originally from Talgarth, Powys, left the force in February 2012.

The case comes as another British woman, Lindsay Sandiford, continues to fight against her death sentence for smuggling 4.8kg (10.6lb) of cocaine into the Indonesian island of Bali.

The 57-year-old, from Cheltenham, lost her latest appeal in August and is now pursuing other legal avenues.

Indonesia has some of the toughest anti-drug laws in the world but death sentences are rarely carried out, says the BBC's Jonah Fisher in Bangkok.