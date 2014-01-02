The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) saw 2,164 emergency calls during New Year celebrations - down 235 on the previous year, it has announced.

The EEAS said about 700 patients were taken to hospital, most of whom had been injured in falls.

The previous year saw 2,399 calls, said a spokesman.

Acting director of service delivery Rob Ashford, said: "While a downward trend, however slight, is good news, it's still a very busy start to the year."

The county breakdown between 19:00 GMT New Year's Eve and 07:00 GMT New Year's Day was: