Image copyright SPL Image caption The Sensory Trust will provide outdoors and nature based activities for older people living with dementia

A service that supports abused women has been awarded almost £500,000 in the latest lottery grants.

The Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre in Bodmin said the money would be used to expand its helpline and outreach service.

A service in Cornwall which provides nature activities for older people with dementia has been awarded £370,119.

Two projects in Plymouth, which help young people will also share more than £500,000 between them.

A spokesperson from the Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre said about 3,500 people who had been abused or assaulted would benefit from the funding of £475,947.

The Sensory Trust, based near St Austell, said the money would be spent on community planting and growing food and will involve 630 people with dementia.

Wendy Brewin, from the trust said it would "help to improve physical and mental wellbeing, enabling people with dementia to live fulfilling, independent lives for longer".

In Plymouth, the Barefoot Project has been awarded £327,670 to try to reduce the high levels of anti-social behaviour in the Ernesettle area of the city.

About £250,000 has been given to the charity Tomorrow's People which helps develop employment and community skills for disadvantaged young people.