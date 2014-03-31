Matthew Jordan search will be 'as long as needed'
The search for a Middlesbrough student who went missing in the Lake District four days ago will go on for "as long as necessary", police say.
Matthew Jordan, who was visiting the Windermere area with friends, was last seen early on Thursday outside the Stag's Inn in Bowness.
Family and friends of the 20-year-old are assisting police, mountain rescue volunteers and divers with the search.
Police said efforts were focussing on "a large but clearly-defined area".
'Open mind'
Sgt Jon Stevens, from Cumbria Police, said there was no evidence to suggest Mr Jordan had left the Lake District.
"A police dog tracked to a specific location near Windermere, so possibly the lake has something to do with his disappearance," he said.
"But that's just one possibility, and we're keeping an open mind as to what happened."
He added: "We are asking the community - even four days on - to keep Matthew in mind.
"Flyers with this photo have been handed out and if anyone has any information - no matter how small - please ring us.
"The search will go on as long as necessary."