Tour de France

Sport Thomas moves up to second at Le Tour

Britain's Geraint Thomas moves up to second place after the 10th stage of the Tour de France, won by Wout van Aert of Belgium.

  • 15 July 2019
  • From the section Cycling
  • comments

Yorkshire Tour is 'game-changer'

Yorkshire's Grand Depart for the Tour de France is a "game-changer for the county", says organiser Gary Verity.

From Leeds to London

The sights the Tour riders might not see

  • 5 July 2014
  • From the section England

Your pictures: Le Tour de Yorkshire

The Tour de France gets under way in Yorkshire

More on Le Tour

Sport Stage-by-stage guide

  • 27 July 2014
  • From the section Cycling

Grand Depart diary

  • 4 July 2014
  • From the section England

Legacy plans

  • 27 March 2014
  • From the section England

Sport Money talks

  • 8 May 2014
  • From the section Cycling

£1bn repair bill

  • 5 March 2014
  • From the section England

Tour route announced

  • 23 October 2013
  • From the section England

Cycle-friendly cities?

  • 11 February 2014
  • From the section England

'Top global destination'

  • 29 October 2013
  • From the section England

Arts festival to mark Tour

French terms explained

  • 17 July 2013
  • From the section Magazine

Is Tour a moneyspinner?

  • 23 July 2013
  • From the section Business