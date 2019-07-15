Tour de France
Sport Thomas moves up to second at Le Tour
Britain's Geraint Thomas moves up to second place after the 10th stage of the Tour de France, won by Wout van Aert of Belgium.
- 15 July 2019
- From the section Cycling
- comments
Yorkshire Tour is 'game-changer'
Yorkshire's Grand Depart for the Tour de France is a "game-changer for the county", says organiser Gary Verity.
- 7 July 2014
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
