Three police forces have pledged to increase collaboration on operational and organisation support in a bid to boost efficiency and cut costs.

The agreement has been reached between constabularies in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

The functions covered will be finance, vehicle fleets, estates and facilities.

Legal services, HR, training, ICT, firearms licensing, public contact centres, control rooms, custody and crime recording will also be included.

The agreement was signed at a meeting of chief constables and police and crime commissioners from the three counties at Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire on Tuesday.

'Armed response'

Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner Olly Martins said: "The Strategic Alliance is looking at ways in which we can share services between the three forces to significantly improve the service we deliver to the public while freeing up valuable resources to help protect frontline policing

"The three forces already have a track record of successful collaboration in areas such as roads policing, armed response, major crime and forensics."

Hertfordshire Chief Constable Andy Bliss added: "We have already proved that collaboration between the three forces can be successfully achieved.

"This programme will help us to protect front-line policing and puts the emphasis on local officers, crime fighting and keeping people safe in local communities.

"It also ensures we achieve better value for money services for the public."