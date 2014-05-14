Stuart Hall trial: Jury 'will decide where the truth lies'
- Published
A judge has told jurors they "will decide where the truth lies" in the child sex abuse trial of ex-broadcaster Stuart Hall.
Mr Hall, 84, denies 20 charges rape and indecent assault between 1976 and 1981.
Mr Justice Turner, summing up at Preston Crown Court, said: "A late complaint does not necessarily mean it is a false complaint."
The defence say there was a delay in contacting police because it did not happen or it was consensual, he added.
The charges involve two girls who had sex with the former It's a Knockout presenter, of Wilmslow, Cheshire, on numerous occasions while under the age 16.
The youngest complainant has alleged she was raped by Mr Hall when she was aged 12.
'No answer'
The judge said the prosecution claim the women may have reported the alleged abuse recently because children can be confused about what may have happened and why.
He acknowledged there was a "considerable amount" of media interest in the case and said the jury must reach its verdicts based on the evidence heard in court.
He added that Mr Hall's decision not to give evidence in the case did not mean the jury could jump to the conclusion that he was guilty.
He said Mr Hall had the "right to remain silent", though the jury may decide his silence was because he had "no answer to the prosecution case" or none that would "stand up to examination".