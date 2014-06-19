Image copyright Famagusta Gazette Image caption The resort of Protaras is on the south-east coast of Cyprus

A four-year-old British girl has drowned in a swimming pool in Cyprus while on a family holiday.

The girl, from County Durham, was spotted at the bottom of a pool at the Evalena Hotel in Protaras, on the island's south-east coast, on Monday.

Cypriot officers are looking at CCTV footage to find out what happened.

Famagusta Police said another holidaymaker saw her, dived in and took her out "but it was already too late".

"It seems that the parents had not seen the child," a spokesman said.

"She was in the bottom of the pool for around five minutes."

A post-mortem examination carried out at Larnaca General Hospital confirmed the cause of death was drowning.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said it was aware a British national had died in Cyprus on Monday and was "providing consular assistance to the family at this sad time".

It is understood the accident happened on the day the girl and her family arrived for a week's holiday.