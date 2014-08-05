Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wrekin Housing Trust said it was building homes at a rate of more than one a day

More than 700 affordable homes are to be built across the West Midlands after a housing trust was awarded £20m government funding.

Wrekin Housing Trust said the homes would be built over the next three years across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Herefordshire.

Out of 730 homes, the trust said 714 would be affordable and the remaining 16 will be shared ownership properties.

The project is also expected to create almost 1,700 construction jobs.

Jean Teichman, head of development for the trust, said: "As well as providing new homes, we are also contributing massively to the local economy and creating huge numbers of jobs, so these developments are beneficial in many ways and will go some way to managing the current housing crisis."

In all, the Wrekin Housing Trust is planning to build 2,000 new homes across the counties over the next three years, which it said would create almost 5,000 jobs.

The latest funding, from the Homes and Community Agency's Affordable Homes Programme, will be used to build a range of houses, apartments and bungalows.

"Extra care" homes, which offer support for people living with various disabilities, are also planned for Shrewsbury and Biddulph.