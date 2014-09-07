Alice Gross: Murder police quiz two in missing girl hunt
Detectives looking for missing schoolgirl Alice Gross are continuing to question two men arrested on suspicion of murder.
Fourteen-year-old Alice, from Hanwell, west London, was last seen near the Grand Union Canal on 28 August.
She has recently been diagnosed with anorexia, her mother said.
Police have been given more time to question a 25-year-old man arrested on Saturday afternoon. A 51-year-old was also arrested in Hanwell on Sunday.
Officers have until Tuesday to question the first man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Ealing.
The Metropolitan Police said the men, who are in custody at a west London police station, had no connection to each other.
Police divers are continuing to search the canal where Alice was last seen 10 days ago.
'We are desperate'
The Brentside High School pupil left the family home at 13:00 BST on 28 August. She had said she was going to meet some friends and would be back that evening.
However, police discovered CCTV footage of her walking alone along the towpath of the canal that afternoon.
She was recorded by CCTV cameras at 14:23 BST near the Holiday Inn at Brentford Lock, heading towards Kew, and again at the same location walking towards Hanwell at 15:45 BST.
At 16:23 BST she was caught on camera near Trumpers Way Canal Bridge.
Her purple rucksack was found on Thursday near the River Brent.
Alice is described as being 5ft 2in (1.57m) tall, slim, with shoulder-length light brown hair.
When her family last saw her, she was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark green lacy cardigan and denim Van's shoes. She may also be wearing tartan-framed spectacles.
The CCTV footage, released earlier this week, showed she had taken her cardigan off and was wearing a dark grey T-shirt.
Alice's mother Rosalind Hodgkiss said: "We are desperate to know that she is safe and we really want her to know that we want her home, and we are desperate for her to know how loved she is."
A Met Spokesman said: "All lines of inquiry are still open and this remains a missing person investigation at this stage."
Anyone with information can call police on 020 8358 0100; Ealing Missing Persons Unit on 020 8246 1018 or the charity Missing People on 116000.