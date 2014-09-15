New Forest murder: Man in court over Penelope Davis death
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman found stabbed to death in the New Forest.
Penelope Davis, 47, known as Pennie, was discovered in a field at Leygreen Farm, Beaulieu, on 2 September where she was tending to her horses.
Justin Robertson, 36, of no fixed abode, appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court earlier.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.
The body of Mrs Davis, a mother of five, was found by her husband, Pete. The couple had married in May.
A post-mortem examination found she died from multiple stab wounds.
Mrs Davis, who worked in a local a supermarket, visited the field on a daily basis to tend to her horses, police said.
Leanne Doyle, 24, of Beech Crescent, Hythe, was charged last Monday with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
She has been bailed and is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 1 October.
Three other people arrested as part of the inquiry have been bailed.