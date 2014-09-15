Man admits attacking MP George Galloway in Notting Hill
A man has admitted beating MP George Galloway in a west London street but denied his attack was religiously aggravated.
The Respect MP for Bradford West was in Golborne Road, Notting Hill, when he was assaulted on 29 August.
Neil Masterson, 39, of Campden Hill, Kensington, west London, also admitted assaulting another man, Mostafa Maroof.
Mr Masterson appeared at Isleworth Crown Court and was remanded in custody to stand trial on 10 November.
